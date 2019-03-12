Two famous Hollywood actresses, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, were charged in a Massachusetts court Tuesday along with more than 50 others for their alleged roles in an elaborate scam involving college admissions. According to ABC News ...

Those indicted allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said. ‘Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants — principally individuals whose high-school age children were applying to college — conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere...’ the indictment said.

The government claims Huffman "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” in order to participate in the scam on behalf of her college-age daughter. (According to these documents, they paid to have their daughter take the SATs at a “testing center” that would “secretly correct” her daughter’s answers.) Meanwhile, Louglin allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.” The evidence in the case reportedly includes cooperating witnesses, emails, and telephone call recordings.