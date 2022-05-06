Going Green? South Dakota’s Ranking Might Surprise You

So, just how green is the state of South Dakota right now? Well, after the recent round of precipitation that a large portion of the state received, things are finally beginning to green up nicely in many parts of the Rushmore State.

But, I'm not talking about that kind of green, I am referring to how environmentally friendly South Dakota is at the moment compared to the other 49 states in the nation.

Come to find out, we're pretty green in that regard too.

The folks at Wallethub just released their findings on a recent study conducted to determine 2022's Greenest States in the country. They used several different types of metrics to produce their data. Things like; Environmental Quality, Eco-Friendly Behaviors, and Climate Change Contributions. The information gleaned from each was used to rank all 50 states on a numerical scale, with 50 being the worst, and 1 being the very best.

So where does the Great Faces, Great Places state stack up?

According to Wallethub, we are the 9th greenest state in the nation. As a matter of fact, the only state around us that performed better overall was Minnesota which ranked 7th in the country right now.

South Dakota showed up as 7th in Environmental Quality, 22nd in Eco-Friendly Behaviors, and 11th in Climate Change Contributions. Who knew?

Our green score is also rather high in terms of High Soil Quality, we are 5th best in the country in that category. South Dakota is also tied for 1st with the states of Oregon, Maine, and Washington when it comes to the Highest % of Renewable Energy Consumption. No doubt thanks to all those wind farms you see scattered throughout the state.

South Dakota is not all recycling and rainbows, however...

Evidently, we still have some work to do when it comes to things like Air Quality and Water Quality. Wallethub claims we get aced out in the Air Quality category by the other Dakota up north, and in Water Quality by Iowa.

You can take a deep dive into Wallethub's finds for all 50 states here to find out how your favorite state is performing in the push to save the planet.

Source: Wallethub