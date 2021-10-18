Gotcha! You Didn’t Wash Your Hands, Again.

Oh look, we skipped right past Global Hand Washing Day. Just like we skip past washing our hands every time we go to the bathroom.

Put yourself in this scenario: You walk into the bathroom and, someone is just finishing their business. You take the next stall while the other person zips ups, straightens out their clothes, makes a glance in the mirror, and walks out. Oops.

Then, after you finish and exit the bathroom, you see that same person in the hallway shaking hands with someone. Busted!

Happens all the time right? It takes less than half a minute to wash your hands after using the toilet to kill germs. But, sadly, it must be unimportant for some.

Remember back at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when bathroom etiquette took on a whole new meaning? More soap dispensers were installed along with hand sanitizers. We were doing anything and everything we could to be a sanitizing and germ-free society.

Well, that didn't last long.

Two things to remember:

Use soap

Hum the Happy Birthday melody while you wash

And, the CDC offers several key times if you need further reminders when to wash your hands.