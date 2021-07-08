Canadian Football League-XFL End Partnership Talks

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League’s partnership talks with the XFL have ended. In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.

Neither side said who initiated talks, only that they’d agreed to collaborate on ways to grow football. That came to an end Wednesday, with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie saying: “While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time." The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s scheduled to begin a 14-game campaign on Aug. 5. Training camps are slated to open Saturday.