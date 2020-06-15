Berger a Winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour Feels Like it, Too

Berger a Winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour Feels Like it, Too

Getty Images

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour returned after three months and Commissioner Jay Monahan felt every bit a winner as Daniel Berger at Colonial.

There were no positive tests from the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge to players, caddies, and key personnel. There were no fans, either.

Monahan called it a phenomenal return, mainly because it was a healthy won.

Berger won in a sudden-death playoff when Collin Morikawa missed a 3-foot putt. Morikawa says just because it was a good return doesn't mean players can ignore that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Golfing at Elmwood During COVID-19:

 

Filed Under: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial, Commissioner Jay Monahan, COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Berger, PGA Tour
Categories: Newsletter ESPN, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top