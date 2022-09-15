Your Guide to the 2022 Sanford International in Sioux Falls

The 2022 Sanford International Golf Tournament is here, with the three-day event teeing off tomorrow morning right here in Sioux Falls.

So far this week, fans have been able to soak up the Pro-Am and much more, and will now turn their focus to the main event Friday through Sunday.

Here is a brief guide to the event this weekend, and you can find all of the needed information on the official site:

Big names aplenty: the tournament features the best field in its history this season per many involved. Some of the big names here in the Sioux Empire competing this weekend are John Daly, Fred Couples, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and Steve Stricker to name a few.

Beautiful Venue for the Beautiful Game: What a spectacular course to call home if you're an organizer of this event. Minnehaha Country Club dates back to 1905, and is a beautiful venue for such a big and broad reaching event.

The Course Itself: You can find all you need to know about each individual hole here, and there are a ton of helpful signs around the course.

What Can You Bring: It's always great to have a plan, and to know the do's and don'ts of any big entertainment event. Find the permitted and prohibited items for the tournament here.

What are the pairings for Friday?: Steve Flesch, Robert Karlsson, and Kevin Sutherland lead things off Friday at 11:25 from Hole 1, while Gene Sauers, Billy Mayfair, and Kirk Triplett take to the tee at the same time on Hole 10. The final groups tee off at approximately 1:25 on Friday afternoon.

The Impact of the Tournament: Charitable giving is just one of many positive impacts of the Sanford International Golf Tournament. Per the official website:

In 2021, Sanford International presented by First PREMIER and Mastercard raised over $220,000 for local charities and organizations. Generating nearly double then what was raised in 2019 and 2020 – despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2018, the tournament has given back more than $750,000 in charitable contributions and has had an annual economic impact of over $20,000,000 for the Sioux Falls area.

It's an amazing event that is sure to draw large crowds from near and far to the Sioux Empire this weekend.

Personally, it will be my first time out at the event since moving to Sioux Falls, and I can't wait to soak up all of the action, and enjoy the event that features marquee golfers and is a great way to positively impact our community.

Sources: Sanford International Official Site and Minnehaha Country Club

