Phil Mickelson Not Giving Up on Playing PGA Tour

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson never had such a conservative strategy for the U.S. Open. Of course, he was using his words, not his golf clubs.

He stuck to the script and showed restraint amid critical questioning at The Country Club outside of Boston.

Mickelson didn't have much to add on his comments last week when he played his first Saudi-backed LIV Golf event.

The PGA Tour has suspended Mickelson for playing in the rival league without permission.

Mickelson didn't say whether he would try to play another PGA Tour event. But he says it should be his choice.