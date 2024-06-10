Scottie Scheffler Wins Memorial, 5th PGA Tour Title Of The Year
DUBLIN, Ohio -- Winning has become a habit for Scottie Scheffler, except there was nothing typical about his victory Sunday at the Memorial.
It went right in the heart for a 1-shot victory over Collin Morikawa, and a handshake with tournament host Jack Nicklaus. Their exchange said it all.
"You're a survivor," Nicklaus told him. "Thanks," Scheffler said. "Yeah, you made this place brutal today."
Scheffler, who started 4 shots ahead, never lost the lead. He never felt safe, either, not with Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on his heels all afternoon, and on a back nine where making par seemed like hard work. Par is what it took on the 18th hole. Scheffler was leading Morikawa by 1 shot and both hit approach shots that bounced hard and high off the green and into the rough. Both chipped to about 5 feet. Scheffler buried his putt to win, and the force of his fist pump to celebrate showed how tough this day was on him, and practically everybody.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman