Scottie Scheffler Wins Memorial, 5th PGA Tour Title Of The Year

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Winning has become a habit for Scottie Scheffler, except there was nothing typical about his victory Sunday at the Memorial.


He made only one birdie. He closed with a 2-over 74, his highest final round in two years. And victory wasn't assured until Scheffler had the mettle to put a firm stroke on a downhill putt from 5 feet above the hole to take out the break.

It went right in the heart for a 1-shot victory over Collin Morikawa, and a handshake with tournament host Jack Nicklaus. Their exchange said it all.  

"You're a survivor," Nicklaus told him. "Thanks," Scheffler said. "Yeah, you made this place brutal today."

Scheffler, who started 4 shots ahead, never lost the lead. He never felt safe, either, not with Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on his heels all afternoon, and on a back nine where making par seemed like hard work. Par is what it took on the 18th hole. Scheffler was leading Morikawa by 1 shot and both hit approach shots that bounced hard and high off the green and into the rough. Both chipped to about 5 feet. Scheffler buried his putt to win, and the force of his fist pump to celebrate showed how tough this day was on him, and practically everybody.  

 

Making the day even more special was a recent memory with Nicklaus at the Memorial, and cradling month-old son Bennett at his newborn's first PGA Tour event.

