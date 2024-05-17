LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained by Louisville Metro Police on Friday morning while trying to drive into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club, the site of this week's PGA Championship.

Traffic outside the golf course had been stopped after a man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. ET.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, Scheffler was trying to drive around the crash scene on a median. A police officer instructed Scheffler to stop, but he continued to drive about 10 to 20 yards toward the entrance.

At one point, an officer attached himself to the side of Scheffler's car. Scheffler stopped his car as he turned into the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club.

After about 20 to 30 seconds, Scheffler rolled down his window to talk to the officer. The officer grabbed Scheffler's arm to pull him out of the vehicle, according to Darlington. The officer reached inside the vehicle to open the door, and once Scheffler was pulled out, he was pushed against the car and placed in handcuffs.

Scheffler was scheduled to tee off at 8:48 a.m. ET.

The start of the second round of the PGA Championship had been delayed Friday after a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside Valhalla Golf Club, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

The unidentified man was attempting to cross Shelbyville Road around 5 a.m. Friday when he was struck in a dedicated lane for buses. Police said the man died at the scene.