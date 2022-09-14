PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure

It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!

In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love and appreciation for Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota. The PGA Tour Champions players even have the opportunity to enjoy a favorite South Dakota tradition: Pheasant hunting.

Golf fans around the Sioux Empire have been accustomed to seeing their favorite players on the course at the Sanford International. Some PGA Tour Champions players in Sioux Falls will include Scott McCarron, Tom Gillis, David Toms, and Brandt Jobe. In fact, they just went on a trip to Emery, South Dakota to relax and enjoy one of South Dakotans favorite hobbies.

Scott McCarron, Tom Gillis, David Toms, and Brandt Jobe got a taste of this pheasant hunting season a little bit early. Travel South Dakota explains, "Opening day of the pheasant hunting season in South Dakota is the third Saturday of October. The season then lasts through January 31 of the following year. Shooting hours are 10 a.m. (Central Time) to sunset for the entire season." Some players have the chance to experience the season a bit early so they can really embrace South Dakota. It's pretty neat to see some of the PGA Tour Champions players partake in South Dakota's pastime.

It's some fun, friendly competition before the real action begins at the Minnehaha Country Club.

You can check out all the exciting events happening at this year's Sanford International by clicking here. Good luck to all the players this week, and hope they're as accurate on the course as they were in the fields!

