Former NBA Player Gets His Toilet Stolen in Home Invasion
It isn't the first time that a former or current NBA player has been the target of a home invasion, but I've never heard of someone stealing a toilet from them.
Former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva came home the other night to realize that someone had broken in and stole some items.
Apparently, that included his toilet.
Villanueva had other items stolen as well, but the toilet that went missing by far is the most peculiar.
Since the incident, he has been updated folks on Twitter, but no arrests have been made yet.