As South Dakota continues to deal with the destruction from the latest storm to come through the state earlier this month, officials have been busy trying to secure help recovering from turbulent weather that broke out in June.

Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide.

FEMA assistance is requested to help with repairs for damage done to public infrastructure. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by FEMA indicates more than $1.6 million in damage was done to public infrastructure in Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, and Spink counties.

Get our free mobile app

The storm resulted in a tornado in Jones County, straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour, golf ball to grapefruit-sized hail, and heavy rains that led to flooding.

More than 6,000 customers experienced power outages and many customers were without power for up to four days.

National Weather Service offices issued 63 more combined severe and tornado warnings during the three-day period.

Last month, the President approved a disaster declaration for the 20 South Dakota counties and two reservations impacted by severe weather that occurred May 12.

South Dakota currently has seven open Presidential disaster declarations for other events and is working with FEMA on the recovery process for each of those disasters.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages