‘Grand Theft Auto’ Style Carjack Attempt On Minnesota I-694
Minnesota DOT cameras captured a car suspiciously stopped in the right lane of I-694 near Arden Hills and Shoreview in Minnesota. What happened next could be right out of the video game 'Grand Theft Auto'.
Police arrived on the scene to check out the stopped car. As police tried to make contact with the driver, it became clear that the driver wasn't interested in talking. More officers arrived to assist as well as a tow truck.
Officers used their patrol cars and enlisted the help of the tow truck in an attempt to close the interstate and force cars to exit on a nearby ramp. That plan didn't work at first as impatient drivers were able to sneak through the impromptu roadblock.
Then all of the sudden the driver of the stopped car exited the vehicle and made a run for the center median. The suspect then jumped the center divider and ran out into the opposite lanes of the interstate.
It appears that the suspect's foot was run over by an oncoming car but amazingly he was able to get up and continue running. The car that possibly hit the suspect stopped in the left lane and the driver turned on the hazard lights.
What happened next looked like something straight out of 'Grand Theft Auto' as the suspect opened the door of the stopped car and attempted to rip the driver out of the seat. It didn't take long before officers were on top of the suspect and took them into custody.
Lessons learned from this; lock your car doors while driving and always be watching for crazy stuff. Check out the craziness in the video from MN Safety below.
