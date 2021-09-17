Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Attempted Carjacking at Gas Station

Here's a classic example of why you should never leave your car running while it's unattended.

Police arrested 33-year-old William Leroy Fralick on Thursday (September 16) for his role in assaulting a gas station patron outside the Shop N’ Cart on North West Avenue.

Dakota News Now reports Fralick attempted to rob a 41-year-old man around 4:00 AM on Wednesday (September 15).

The police report states, the victim was inside the gas station while his car was still running outside. Fralick entered the victim's vehicle while the man was still inside the store. Before he could make off with the car, the victim returned to discover the suspect inside. A struggle then ensued between the victim and Fralick in the drivers seat resulting in the victim being pistol-whipped by Fralick.

According to Dakota News Now, the victim was still able to somehow remove the keys from the ignition and run back inside the gas station. That's when Fralick and two other suspects fled the area in another vehicle.

The victim sustained a head injury as a result of the attack and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

On Thursday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office caught up with Fralick and took him into custody. He was arrested on multiple charges including, robbery, grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender, committing a felony with a firearm, and parole violation.

Dakota News Now reports authorities were able to apprehend Fralick so quickly thanks to surveillance video from the area and the fact that an officer on patrol was able to recognize a vehicle involved in the incident.

Source: Dakota News Now

