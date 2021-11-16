Great Seats Just Released For Nitty Gritty Dirt Band!
Here's your chance to get up close and personal with the legendary Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Friday, November 19th at the District in Sioux Falls.
Tickets have just been released for great seats in the first five rows! For more information and to grab these premium seats just click here.
What a show this is going to be, with great hits from the past fifty years plus!
Mr. Bojangles, Fishin' In The Dark, An American Dream, Dance Little Jean and so many more. You'll be singin' along with the band.
Don't miss this great show and don't miss those seats in the first five rows!
