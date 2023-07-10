Gregg Popovich Signs New Five-Year Deal With San Antonio Spurs

Get our free mobile app

The NBA's all-time winningest coach has a new deal. The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that Gregg Popovich, who has led the franchise to five NBA championships, has agreed to a new five-year contract with the team.

Popovich's deal is worth more than $80 million, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, surpassing the value of Monty Williams' six-year, $78.5 million deal he signed earlier this summer with the Detroit Pistons.

Popovich, 74, passed Don Nelson in March 2022 for the most career wins by a coach in NBA history. Following the 2022-23 season, Popovich has a career record of 1,366 wins and 761 losses. He's also third all-time in playoff victories (170).

Popovich also serves as the Spurs' president of basketball operations, and it's possible his new deal allows him to earn out the contract even if he doesn't coach the full five years.

Following the draft, Popovich talked about how much he enjoyed this past season despite going 22-60.

"We enjoyed the season because we had such great guys character-wise that it didn't matter how many we lost in a row, what mattered was the film session the next day and what we have to do, and they'd be at practice or the next game and try to fulfill everything we wanted them to do," Popovich said.