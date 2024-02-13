Victor Wembanyama’s Stellar Historical Triple-Double

Get our free mobile app

Victor Wembanyama put together one of the all-time stat lines in NBA history Monday -- 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, 5 assists and 2 steals in a 122-99 win against the Toronto Raptors.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie is the fifth player in NBA history with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and 5 assists in a game since blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson and Ralph Sampson -- all members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wembanyama is the fourth player in Spurs franchise history to have 10 blocks in a game and is now the first rookie since Tim Duncan (1998-99) to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a single game.

Only three rookies since 1973-74 have had a triple double with blocks: Robinson, Sampson and Mark Eaton.

Wembanyama played just 28 minutes and 59 seconds, becoming the first player in NBA history to total 10 blocks and five assists while playing under 30 minutes since 1973-74.

Wembanyama's 50 steals also means he's the first rookie with 150 assists and blocks and 50 steals in a single season since Duncan.