Celtics Lose 22-Point Lead, 11-Game Win Streak Ends

CLEVELAND -- For three quarters Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics were in cruise control. Then, in the blink of an eye, their 22-point, fourth-quarter lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers was gone.

After a Jayson Tatum fadeaway missed long, and the Cavaliers successfully overturned a foul called on Darius Garland on the play, Cleveland emerged with a stunning 105-104 victory, snapping Boston's league-leading 11-game winning streak.

For much of the game, it didn't seem like any of those things were going to matter. Boston hit 50% of its triples through the first three quarters. They had a comfortable 16-point lead heading into the fourth -- one that ballooned to 22 points.

Then the fourth quarter happened. Boston went 0-for-8 from deep, while Cavaliers forward Dean Wade went 5-for-5 from deep and 7-for-7 from the field -- including a critical tip dunk with 19.1 seconds to go off a missed shot by Garland -- as he outscored the Celtics 20-17 in the final frame.

Then there was the final play of the game, after Wade's tip dunk. Mazzulla initially didn't call timeout, and Tatum brought the ball into the frontcourt, then had Derrick White set a pick for him to get the much smaller Garland switched onto him, before settling for a difficult stepback jumper on the right side of the lane that missed long.

