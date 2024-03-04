Boston Celtics Stomp Dubs, Record Third 50-Point Win
BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday and the NBA-best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest winning margin in franchise history, drubbing the weary Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday.
Boston led by a franchise-record 44 points at halftime and pushed it to 51 early in the third quarter before coach Joe Mazzulla went to his reserves the rest of the way.
Boston has outscored teams by 29.8 PPG over their past six games, a span that includes two 50-point wins, something that only two other teams have done in an entire season. That's the best point differential over a six-game span in NBA history, passing the 1971-72 Lakers (+28.3), who won a then-record 69 games.
Stephen Curry didn't play the second half and finished with a season-low four points for Golden State. Curry was 2-of-13 from the field Sunday and missed all 9 of his 3-point attempts, including consecutive airballs in the opening quarter.
It was the fourth-worst loss in franchise history for the Warriors. They had won 11 of 13, including the first three of their East Coast trip that included three games in four days and a difficult journey to Toronto in which they sat on a tarmac for hours overnight.
