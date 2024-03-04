Boston Celtics Stomp Dubs, Record Third 50-Point Win

Get our free mobile app

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday and the NBA-best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest winning margin in franchise history, drubbing the weary Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points for the Celtics, who set a league record with their third win this season by 50 points or more and extended their season-best winning streak to 11 games.

Boston led by a franchise-record 44 points at halftime and pushed it to 51 early in the third quarter before coach Joe Mazzulla went to his reserves the rest of the way.

The Celtics are beating teams by an average of 22.1 points over their past 11 games, the best point differential over a win streak of at least 10 games in a single season in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Boston has outscored teams by 29.8 PPG over their past six games, a span that includes two 50-point wins, something that only two other teams have done in an entire season. That's the best point differential over a six-game span in NBA history, passing the 1971-72 Lakers (+28.3), who won a then-record 69 games.

Stephen Curry didn't play the second half and finished with a season-low four points for Golden State. Curry was 2-of-13 from the field Sunday and missed all 9 of his 3-point attempts, including consecutive airballs in the opening quarter.

It was the fourth-worst loss in franchise history for the Warriors. They had won 11 of 13, including the first three of their East Coast trip that included three games in four days and a difficult journey to Toronto in which they sat on a tarmac for hours overnight.

