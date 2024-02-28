Buzzer Beater 59-footer Lifts Cavaliers Over Mavericks

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
CLEVELAND -- Max Strus drilled a 59-footer as time expired, his fifth made 3-pointer in the final four minutes, to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a wild 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.


After the Mavericks took the lead on P.J. Washington's dunk with 2.9 seconds left, the Cavaliers quickly inbounded the ball to Evan Mobley, who passed back to Strus -- who made four 3s in a span of 67 seconds down the stretch to keep Cleveland close.

 

Strus then took a dribble before launching his shot from well beyond midcourt, officially listed at 59 feet. As it swished through the net, Strus was tackled to the floor by teammates as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd erupted.


"At the end of the day, we have a guy like Max Strus," Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen said. "Anything is possible."

 

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Strus is the fourth player in the past 25 seasons to make five 3s in the final four minutes of game. The memorable shot was the second-longest game-winning buzzer-beater in the 3-point era, according to Basketball Reference.


Mitchell scored 31 points, Strus added 21 and Allen 19 for the Cavaliers, who improved to 12-3 since Jan 26.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had 45 points and 14 assists a day before turning 25. Kyrie Irving added 30 for Dallas, which lost for just the second time in 10 games.

