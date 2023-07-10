Why Would You Ever Go To Hamel, Minnesota?

Get our free mobile app

Adventure. It's something we do every summer while on vacation. Packing for an extended excursion or just for the day, taking a drive out of the city to a small community for a slice of calm is just what the soul needs.

Forget that gas prices are around $3.50 per gallon, this is the best-spent money for a ticket to the simpler side of life. The other side if you will. The side some of your relatives talk about. And, the reason those relatives have lower blood pressure.

In the small Minnesota community of Hamel, located in Hennepin County, residents are close enough to the big city atmosphere but still far enough away. Just under 30 minutes from downtown Minneapolis.

Ever been to Medina, Minnesota? Well, their unincorporated neighbor is Hamel.

The dust still has yet to settle in Hamel on the heels of the 4th of July holiday. That is due to the World's Champion Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin' Bonanza.

With a nod to Only In Your State, Hamel's claim-to-fame is the tag Rodeo Capital of Minnesota.

Not only does the four-day event have its Bull Riding Bonanza, other featured events include Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.

If you're a fan of rodeo, yes there are many other larger shows around the country like Cody and Cheyenne, Wyoming. And those would be great road trips for the family too. Both take you across South Dakota and the Black Hills.

This summer get out of the city and experience a small town. Take a walk outside your comfort zone and see what's out there.

