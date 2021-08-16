Turner County Fair is the Oldest in South Dakota, August 16-19

The old saying, 'big things come in small packages' applies this week as the oldest county fair in South Dakota begins today. The Turner County Fair has four full days of events.

The small town of Parker rolls out the welcome sign to all for a rodeo, BBQ, live music, 4-H exhibits, and the D.C. Lynch Carnival on the midway.

Google Maps

Live in the grandstand the Broncs, Barrels & Bulls event tonight features an action-packed event that includes bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, and bull riding. Tuesday brings out the cars with Enduro Racing. Up to 45 racers chasing a purse of $2,000 will be on the line. The Figure 8 Pickup event has a $3,500 purse Wednesday night. And on Thursday the big Demolition Derby with 5 different classes.

All week at the fair a variety of musical acts will take the stage at Heritage Park throughout the day and always 7:00 PM.

Just 30 miles southwest of Sioux Falls, the Turner County fair could have been in Hurley, South Dakota. But, due to a contest in 1881 to host the county seat, Parker won out and the town of Hurley has a large park in the center of town.

Take one last drive out of town for the summer as this is one of the final summertime events before the kids return to school.

Some say the food at the Turner County Fair wins the Blue Ribbon of all fairs in South Dakota.