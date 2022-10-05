Sioux Falls to Host National Finals Rodeo Qualifying Event
The road to the 2023 National Finals Rodeo will run through Sioux Falls.
The Denny Sanford Premier Center has landed the 2023 Cinch Playoffs, which will help determine which athletes make it to the National Finals Rodeo at the end of the season.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the State of South Dakota, Experience Sioux Falls, and Cinch combined to make the announcement about the event, which will run from September 28-30, 2023 in Sioux Falls.
The $1 million payout for the event will make it the richest rodeo in South Dakota history.
The Cinch Playoffs provide one last opportunity for athletes to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, with the top four finishers in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, and breakaway roping all advancing alongside the Top 15 athletes in the PRCA | RAM World Standings in each event.
The playoffs will air on The Cowboy Channel and stream on the Cowboy Channel Plus App.