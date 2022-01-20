Go Fund Me Set Up for Hartford Man Injured in Horse Accident

News like this is never pleasant to hear, especially when it has to do with a young man like Reece Ullerich.

Ullerich, just 20 years old was in a horse accident in Brookings on Saturday, January 15. He was air-lifted to Sioux Falls, where he is currently in the ICU at Sanford with a traumatic brain injury in a medically induced coma.

For those wishing to send a message or keep up to speed with any developments, a Caring Bridge site has been set up for Ullerich.

According to a story in Rodeo News:

Ullerich graduated from West Central High School and is attending South Dakota State University on a rodeo scholarship, competing in tie-down roping and team roping.

You can help the family out and show your support by donating to the Go Fund Me account that is set up or you can mail a check to; Great Western Bank, 202 W-38, Hartford, South Dakota 57033 under the account name Mark or Melissa Ullerich.

