Flashback: The Epic 1997 Blizzard That Crippled South Dakota
Yes, we've had tough winters and our share of snowstorms, but the blizzard that rolled through South Dakota on January 9, 1997, was one to be remembered.
20 foot-tall snowdrifts caused by 50 MPH winds closed all interstates and forced authorities to issue stern warnings to travelers that if you are stranded out there - we're not coming to rescue you.
To make matters worse, the very next day, January 10, the temperatures plummeted to -12 below zero.
Only 2 to 3 inches snowfall occurred...but with the strong winds and existing snow cover visibilities were reduced to zero in open areas. The blizzard from the 9th to the 11th produced wind speeds up to 50 mph and wind chills to 80 below zero. A record low maximum temperature of 12 below zero occurred on the 10th. -NWS Sioux Falls
According to OnlyInYourState, over 100,000 cattle died in the storm. They also feature some rare photographs of the storm.
A Webster woman, Karen Nelson, was rescued after spending nearly 40 hours stranded in her car on a county road. She went on to make national news.
Where did you ride out the blizzard of '97?
MORE: The Area's Worst Storm in Recorded History - The 'Children's Blizzard'
Do You Remember These 10 Crazy Snowstorms In South Dakota?
Do You Know What Is Inside The Giant 60 Foot Tall Bull Head Off I-90?