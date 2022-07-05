Severe Weather Possible Today for South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

Hot and muggy days surrounding the 4th of July will make way for a chance of severe weather today and later this week.

According to the National Weather Service at the time of this writing, the entire state of South Dakota falls within an area with a chance of severe weather today. Heavy rains and flash flooding are also possible.

Most of Iowa and Nebraska also fall within the same zone of possible severe weather.

The hazardous weather statement issued by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls stated:

Storms that become strong to severe may be capable of producing damaging winds up to 75 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter. These storms may also be capable of producing 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, which may result in localized areas of flash flooding, especially across urban areas.

It will be best to keep your eyes on the sky if you are out and about today. Also keep yourself hydrated, especially if you will be exerting yourself at all outdoors today. dehydration and heat illness can sneak up on you quickly.

