Severe Storm Results in School Closings Friday

Thursday's storm that raced through the quad-state area has left many without power, structure and tree damage, and loss of power in several areas.

Some cities will not have school today as a result of the storm.

Brookings School District - Closed Friday

Arlington School District - Closed Friday

Dakota State University - Closed Friday, Campus and Offices closed

Flandreau School District - Closed Friday

Freeman Academy - Closed Friday

Freeman School District - Closed Friday

Hamlin School District - Opening Late 2 Hours Friday

Lake Preston School District - Closed Friday

McCook Central School District - Closed Friday

Parker School District - Closed Friday

Rutland School District - Closed Friday

South Dakota State University Campus - Closed Friday

Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed Friday