Severe Storm Results in School Closings Friday
Thursday's storm that raced through the quad-state area has left many without power, structure and tree damage, and loss of power in several areas.
Some cities will not have school today as a result of the storm.
Brookings School District - Closed Friday
Arlington School District - Closed Friday
Dakota State University - Closed Friday, Campus and Offices closed
Flandreau School District - Closed Friday
Freeman Academy - Closed Friday
Freeman School District - Closed Friday
Hamlin School District - Opening Late 2 Hours Friday
Lake Preston School District - Closed Friday
McCook Central School District - Closed Friday
Parker School District - Closed Friday
Rutland School District - Closed Friday
South Dakota State University Campus - Closed Friday
Tripp-Delmont School District - Closed Friday