See Extensive Power Pole Damage Near Augustana In Sioux Falls

For the second afternoon in a row, the region was battered with severe thunderstorms and reports of tornadoes. Several towns around the area sustained major damage. Sioux Falls was hit hard in certain parts of town with reports of uprooted trees, roofs torn off buildings, and downed power lines.

Some of the worst power line damage was seen on 33rd Street near Augustana University. Below is a gallery of some of the damage along with a traffic light on 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue that couldn't stay in place during the high straight-line winds.

May 12, 2022 Storm Damage