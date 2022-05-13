Castlewood, South Dakota Tornado Damage Photos

They say Sioux Falls was nailed with a Haboob storm on Thursday. If you're like almost everyone who hears that, you're probably saying what the heck is a Haboob?

A Haboob event is described as a violent wind storm that is associated with large sand and dust storms. This type of storm is often accompanied by a thunderstorm and is most common during dry summer months.

Whatever hit the Sioux Empire Thursday, be it a Haboob, or severe straight-line winds, as nasty as it was in Sioux Falls and around the Sioux Falls area, what we received late Thursday, (May 12) was nothing in comparison to the pummelling the little town of Castlewood, South Dakota took.

Get our free mobile app

While parts of the city of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area received numerous reports of property damage to homes, cars, trees, and of course all the scattered power outages throughout the area due to the high winds in excess of 70 to 80 mph, we should still consider ourselves to be somewhat fortunate, compared to a lot of other folks in eastern South Dakota.

Take for instance the small town of Castlewood, located in Hamlin county, near Watertown. They received extensive damage from the fast-moving powerful storm that moved through the eastern part of the state Thursday evening.

According to Dakota News Now, in Castlewood's case, it does appear that a tornado touched down in the area around 6 PM and is most likely responsible for the vast devastation that occurred in this small South Dakota town.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visited Castlewood Thursday night to survey the damage and discuss the community's response to the storm. Word came out later that evening from Noem's team that fortunately no one in Castlewood was seriously injured as a result of Thursday's severe weather event.

Below are a few photos taken from drone footage of the Castlewood damage.

Castlewood Tornado Damage Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

Castlewood Tornado Damage Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

Castlewood Tornado Damage Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

In the aftermath of all of Thursday's carnage, thousands of residents throughout the area are still without power at this time. Energy providers are working tirelessly to restore power to all their customers just as soon as possible. They ask for your continued patience as they work to resolve the many power-related issues right now.

Source: Dakota News Now

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA:

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the Mount Rushmore state?

According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota. You won't believe which tiny town lands at number one.

Source: World Population Review