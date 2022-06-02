Aww: Sioux Falls City Workers Rescue Cute Baby Owls

It has been a very active weather season throughout South Dakota, especially in the eastern part of the state. Sioux Falls in particular had its own struggles cleaning up the storm debris. Thousands of residents were without power, trees and signs were down everywhere, and some traffic lights were turned in all different directions.

Workers from the City of Sioux Falls have been clocking countless hours cleaning up the city streets and residential areas after powerful storms. While rummaging through the branches and wreckage, some city workers stumbled upon a cute surprise.

Get our free mobile app

The forestry and streets teams from the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department took the time to save some baby owls! The City of Sioux Falls captured this sweet moment onFacebook.

To protect the baby owls and their nest, the city workers found another tree for them to call home. This tree was far enough away so they would not be to injure themselves on the equipment. The crew at the Parks and Recreation Department for Sioux Falls has many talents. They can now add "saving wildlife" to their resumes!

In all seriousness, the city workers and electrical companies have been working tirelessly to get Sioux Falls back up and running. It's really a thankless job, and we certainly appreciate all that they do!

As a reminder, the City of Sioux Falls did extend its storm clean-up deadline for residents. The city also offered some helpful tips and ways for others to volunteer. You can click here to learn more.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

7 Most Common Snakes in South Dakota South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.

There are seven common species of snake that can be found throughout the state, including our one venomous species.

