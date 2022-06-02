Aww: Sioux Falls City Workers Rescue Cute Baby Owls

City of Sioux Falls (via Facebook)

It has been a very active weather season throughout South Dakota, especially in the eastern part of the state. Sioux Falls in particular had its own struggles cleaning up the storm debris. Thousands of residents were without power, trees and signs were down everywhere, and some traffic lights were turned in all different directions.

Workers from the City of Sioux Falls have been clocking countless hours cleaning up the city streets and residential areas after powerful storms. While rummaging through the branches and wreckage, some city workers stumbled upon a cute surprise.

The forestry and streets teams from the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department took the time to save some baby owls! The City of Sioux Falls captured this sweet moment onFacebook.

To protect the baby owls and their nest, the city workers found another tree for them to call home. This tree was far enough away so they would not be to injure themselves on the equipment. The crew at the Parks and Recreation Department for Sioux Falls has many talents. They can now add "saving wildlife" to their resumes!

In all seriousness, the city workers and electrical companies have been working tirelessly to get Sioux Falls back up and running. It's really a thankless job, and we certainly appreciate all that they do!

As a reminder, the City of Sioux Falls did extend its storm clean-up deadline for residents. The city also offered some helpful tips and ways for others to volunteer. You can click here to learn more.

