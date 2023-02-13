Listen: Sioux Falls Storm Head Coach Riggs Joins Overtime

The second week of Overtime with Bert Remien kicked off today at 11am, as one of the premier coaches in the Indoor Football League joined the program.
Longtime Sioux Falls Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs joined the show to recap last season's 8-8 finish while previewing what's ahead for the team.
Additionally, the Coach described some of the differences in the game versus your traditional College Football viewing experience, and also talked roster management.
The Sioux Falls Storm open the season on April 1st against the Quad City Steamwheelers, and play their home games at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Here is the entirety of the interview with Coach Riggs:
Overtime with Bert Remien can be heard weekdays on ESPN Sioux Falls from 11am-1pm. Podcasts of the show are also available online at ESPNSiouxFalls.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
