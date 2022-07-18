Sioux Falls Storm Season Comes To An End

Sioux Falls Storm Season Comes To An End

Mark Stahl/Getty/Thinkstock

The Sioux Falls Storm have a long standing history of success on the football field and that's what makes their failure to make the postseason even that more unusual.

The Sioux Falls Storm lost to the Frisco Fighters 35-28 halting their chances of making the 2022 IFL Playoffs and ending their season.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls started off hot, taking a 28-7 lead, but Frisco came roaring back and would eventually get the lead for good.

The Storm finished the season at 8-8 and this marks the first time the Storm failed to qualify for the postseason since the 2002 season.

The streak of almost 20 strait seasons speaks to the continued excellence on the field and hopefully Sioux Falls can turn it around in 2023.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Storm, their current roster and other news throughout the off season, you can visit their team website.

 

2021: The News of the Year in Pictures

It started with riots and ends with tornados, 2021 was a busy time for news photographers. Thanks to our friends at Getty Images, here's a visual look back at the year that was 2021.
Filed Under: Football, IFL, Sioux Falls Storm
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top