Sioux Falls Storm Season Comes To An End

The Sioux Falls Storm have a long standing history of success on the football field and that's what makes their failure to make the postseason even that more unusual.

The Sioux Falls Storm lost to the Frisco Fighters 35-28 halting their chances of making the 2022 IFL Playoffs and ending their season.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls started off hot, taking a 28-7 lead, but Frisco came roaring back and would eventually get the lead for good.

The Storm finished the season at 8-8 and this marks the first time the Storm failed to qualify for the postseason since the 2002 season.

The streak of almost 20 strait seasons speaks to the continued excellence on the field and hopefully Sioux Falls can turn it around in 2023.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Storm, their current roster and other news throughout the off season, you can visit their team website.