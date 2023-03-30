Sioux Falls Storm QB Brown Joins Overtime Ahead of Season

The Sioux Falls Storm officially begin their 2023 season on Saturday with a road game at Quad City, and quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. is back to lead the offense this season.

Brown jr. joined Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO on Thursday afternoon to talk about his personal football journey, playing in Sioux Falls, and previewed the highly anticipated season in the IFL.

Here is the interview which aired Thursday on ESPN Sioux Falls:

As mentioned in the interview, Brown Jr. is the most experienced player on the Storm roster heading into the season, and will seek to guide the young group to another deep postseason run.

You can find out more about the Sioux Falls Storm and their season at their official website.

The season opener is Saturday at 5:05 in Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Steamwheelers, and the home opener will be next Sunday, April 9th against the rival Iowa Barnstormers.

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11-1 on ESPN Sioux Falls. Podcasts of the show are also available wherever you get your podcasts and online at ESPNSiouxFalls.com.

Source: Sioux Falls Storm Official Site

