After weeks of debate on both sides of the aisle, the amendments, rewrites, and shouting has ended with many of the bills in the state legislatures that were passed becoming law on July 1.

Here's a quick overview of the new laws in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota taking effect today.

Minnesota

THC law allows edibles like gummies, and beverages to contain up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived.

Money for ALS research and caregiver support: A bipartisan effort resulted in $25 million toward ALS research and caregiver support programs.

Horseracing money going to help horses: Wagers on horse races will help competitors later in life, allowing breeders' fund dollars to also be used to support the adoption, retirement, and repurposing of racehorses.

Border-to-Border Broadband program helps bring broadband infrastructure to underserved and underserved parts of the state.

Iowa

Transgender Athlete Ban, The law requires schools to designate all sponsored or sanctioned athletic events as men's, women's, or co-education sports. Athletes can only play on women's sports teams if their sex is listed as female on their original birth certificate.

Loan Repayment Program, a law that creates a loan repayment program for some mental health professionals. The bill was officially approved on June 13. Some of the requirements for the program are that the individual must have a graduate-level degree to work in mental health, be licensed in Iowa, and be working full-time in a high-need area.

Open Enrollment, eliminates the open enrollment deadline, allowing parents to transfer their students to any Iowa school throughout the year, as long as the other district accepts.

Unemployment Programs, unemployed Iowans will see their benefits cut from 26 to 16 weeks. The law also requires workers to take lower-paying jobs sooner or risk losing their benefits.

Bottle Program Reform, redemption centers now receive triple the amount of money from bottles and cans. This change is already in effect. The plan also allows grocery stores and retailers to opt out of the bottle redemption system.

New Hunting Season, Iowa hunters will be able to use semi-automatic weapons, including AR-15 rifles, to kill deer in more parts of Iowa during a new antlerless season.

South Dakota

Medical Use of Cannabis - Employer Rights a person cannot perform a safety-sensitive job while under the influence of cannabis. Clarifies that a person cannot smoke or vape cannabis if under the age of 21.

Ejecting Customers from Lodging Establishments, Hotels, campgrounds, and RV parks may eject customers without refunding their rental payment.

College CRT - Protects college students and faculty from mandatory Critical Race Theory training and orientations.

Bright Start Program provides nursing services and more for eligible moms through pregnancy until their child’s 2nd birthday.

Girls’ Sports Legislation protects fairness in girls’ and women’s sports.

Workers’ Compensation - Drug Testing, Provides that an employee is not entitled to receive workers’ compensation reimbursement for costs associated with medical cannabis.

