Lengthy Road Closure Coming to Busy Sioux Falls Street

Drivers on Sioux Falls' westside are going to be looking at a long disruption to their commutes this summer.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on Marion Road will put part of the north-south thorofare out of commission for two months.

The work begins Wednesday, July 6, when Marion Road is reduced to three lanes between 41st Street and 39th Street.

Get our free mobile app

That same stretch of Marion Road will close through traffic beginning Monday, July 11, and stay closed until sometime in September.

Drivers are advised to use Sertoma Avenue and 26th Street as alternate routes during the closure.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

