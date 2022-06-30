Yikes! Watch Out For Dangerous Snakes in South Dakota Waters

There is nothing like relaxing on a boat and fishing on a warm summer's day in South Dakota. But here's the "catch." Not all South Dakota lakes and rivers are primarily full of fish. One South Dakota fisherman learned that lesson the hard way.

There are several dangerous animals that live throughout the state of South Dakota. Snakes, for example, are pretty common when you venture out to the Black Hills and the Badlands. You wouldn't expect to see one slithering in the water, but think again!

About five years ago on a river west of Mobridge in Corson Country, a South Dakota fisherman was in a boat and came across a prairie rattlesnake. This venomous snake not only approached the boat, but also took a bite of the fisherman's hand.

Everything South Dakota explains that there are 17 different species of snakes that call South Dakota home. The prairie rattlesnake is the only known venomous snake in the state. Typically, these snakes roam in prairies and wooded areas in western states. However, rattlesnakes like the prairie rattlesnake can surprisingly swim really well.

So what do you do if you see a prairie rattlesnake or any kind of snake swim up to your boat? The best thing you can do is to move your boat to a different location and leave the snake alone. If you do get bitten by this rattlesnake, call 911 immediately while motoring your heart rate until help arrives. If you can, find the nearest spot with soap and water to wash by the general area of the bite.

I actually found a great video about tourists in South Dakota hunting for snakes. Keep in mind: this YouTuber looks like a risk-taker. It's best not to pick up the snakes and let them be.

Happy fishing! Watch out for those snakes!

