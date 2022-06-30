Can You Legally Mow Your Lawn In Sioux Falls At Night?

It sounds a little silly to mow your lawn at night when visibility is low, and there's truly no way of determining if your lawn is mowed evenly. However, some people just get busy or may just be motivated to take care of their lawns at night.

Who the heck really knows why some Sioux Falls residents are inclined to mow their lawns at night. It can be disturbing and annoying to the neighbors. But technically, anyone who chooses to mow his or her lawn at night doesn't appear to be breaking the law.

CB Lawn website is a resource that's part of the Lawn Liberty Network. Its purpose? To give homeowners advice on how to properly take care of their lawns in an effort to maintain a "golf course quality lawn." CB Lawn explains that there aren't any set guidelines across all 50 states which restrict anyone from mowing his/her lawn at night. However, cities do possess ordinances and regulations that enforce quiet hours.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, any noise complaint has to be filed through the city's Health Department. In fact, there is a city ordinance that explains the quiet hours throughout the city. In the residential areas of Sioux Falls, curfew hours begin at 10:30 PM and last until 6:00 AM. Loud noises that are not acceptable between these hours include those coming from car horns, whistles, motor vehicles, recreational vehicles, snowmobiles, and of course, lawn mowers.

So if you need a minute to finish mowing your lawn at 10:29 PM, go right ahead. You may really irritate your neighbors, but at least your lawn will be cut!

