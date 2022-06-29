Popular South Dakota Coffee Shop To Open New Location

For most people, coffee is an essential part of their morning. It helps get their day started. There is one popular South Dakota coffee shop that is ready to fully caffeinate the people of Tea and soon a new city in the Sioux Empire.

Zooks Coffee Bar is located just off of Gateway Lane in Tea. They are known for their creative coffees, tasty food, and refreshing beverages to beat the summertime heat. Now, this trendy coffee shop is looking to expand its business in another city in the Sioux Empire. There's just one problem: They need to decide where to open its new storefront.

From looking at its Facebook page, you can tell the staff at Zooks Coffee Bar really appreciates its loyal and new customers. That's why they want to hear your opinions on where to open their next coffee shop.

Zooks Coffee Bar reached out to their coffee lovers over a Facebook post to see their suggestions. They are looking for an "area that needs a coffee bar with a cool vibe." Here are some of those responses:

East side!!!! It's a coffee desert!

Hartford or west side of Sioux Falls!

Mobile coffee truck! Then think of sporting events…there’s been many times I’ve been stuck on a soccer field and ran out coffee….lots of tired mom’s & dad’s, just saying!

Lake Lorraine!!

Dawley farms! This area is being developed and has a lot of traffic. There’s nothing for coffee over here.

Something close to Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital/Avera/26th & Cliff area. I bet you’d get a ton of hospital staff, patients, and visitors to stop there.

Other recommendations include Lennox, Harrisburg, and even a spot in downtown Sioux Falls.

I love the split cups from Zooks Coffee Bar. You can get two drinks in one cup and it's just a brilliant idea!

We can't wait to see another local business like Zooks Coffee Bar grow in the Sioux Empire!

