South Sioux Falls Has New Starbucks Location
85th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls is becoming quite the busy intersection in South Sioux Falls.
In front of Walmart, there is now a new Starbucks location.
This Starbucks location is now open for order ahead, drive-thru, and dine-in seating.
85th and Minnesota is becoming quite a coffee destination. Also nearby is a Scooter's and The Clean Bean.
Coming soon is a Starbucks at 69th and Cliff and more locations on the West side.
Starbucks has all your old favorites and the new Starbucks Paradise Drink!
With so many new locations, you're never too far from a caffeine boost!
Have You Ever Explored the 'War Eagle Monument' on the South Dakota/Iowa Border?
Originally being from the Sioux City area, I grew up knowing about the War Eagle Monument perched on a bluff along I-29. There was at least one field trip for every kid in the area to the monument.
However, speaking with folks from Sioux Falls, they didn't seem to know what I was talking about. All they know about I-29 in Sioux City was that it was usually under construction.
When crossing into Iowa from South Dakota on I-29, look up!