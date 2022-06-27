South Sioux Falls Has New Starbucks Location

85th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls is becoming quite the busy intersection in South Sioux Falls.

In front of Walmart, there is now a new Starbucks location.

Get our free mobile app

This Starbucks location is now open for order ahead, drive-thru, and dine-in seating.

85th and Minnesota is becoming quite a coffee destination. Also nearby is a Scooter's and The Clean Bean.

Coming soon is a Starbucks at 69th and Cliff and more locations on the West side.

Starbucks has all your old favorites and the new Starbucks Paradise Drink!

With so many new locations, you're never too far from a caffeine boost!