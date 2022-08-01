Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) cup of joe.

Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls share an abundant variety of coffee shops throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was shocking to see this building completely empty.

The Caribou Coffee shop on 41st and Holly right near the Western Mall has permanently closed its doors. Sioux Falls drivers were probably surprised over the weekend while passing by the stripped down, vacant Caribou Coffee shop. I know I was. That Caribou Coffee shop has been in business for as long as I can remember.

So why did the Caribou Coffee shop on 41st Street shut its doors? Sadly, there is not a simple answer to the question. The sign on the door of the Caribou Coffee shop did not indicate a reason why the coffee roastery closed.

The sign on the door tells the Caribou Coffee drinkers that they have three other locations close to the 41st Street spot to get their coffee fix. Two out of the three locations mentioned are nearby along Minnesota Ave.

Despite the stunning news, Caribou Coffee did recently open a new location on the west side of Sioux Falls. This new Caribou Coffee shop is located at 2501 W. 12th Street next to Burger King. This is the coffee chain's sixth location in Sioux Falls plus an additional shop in the Empire Mall.