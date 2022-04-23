New Quaint Coffee Cabin Store Opening In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is getting a brand new Coffee Cabin on the east side of the city. And it's looking sweet!

Sioux Falls newest Caribou Coffee location is opening its drive-thru Wednesday, April 27 at 1720 East 10th Street next to Taco John's.

Caribou Coffee East 10th Sioux Falls Google Maps Caribou Coffee East 10th Sioux Falls Google Maps loading...

Caribou Coffee is based in Minnesota and unveiled its new “Cabin” stores a couple of years ago. It's a quaint little concept that features drive-throughs and walk-up service counters with no interior seating.

According to Caribou, the Cabin design is meant to focus on convenience and speed with drive-thru and walk-up windows but no inside seating.

Caribou Coffee Cabin Sioux Falls-Angela Lange Caribou Coffee Cabin Sioux Falls-Angela Lange loading...

Store General Manager Angela Lange says, "Staff has been working very hard to get this new location ready to open. We are very excited and just in love with our new Sioux Falls home."

You'll be able to easily pick up any of your Caribou Coffee favorites like the Northern Lite Latte, Campfire Mocha, Depth Charge, Berry White Mocha Caribou Cooler, Bousted Green Tea, and much more.

As for food, they will feature a variety of beagles, sandwiches, muffins, cake pops, and tons of other tasty stuff.

Caribou Coffee-Angela Lange Caribou Coffee-Angela Lange loading...

And Caribou is doing something very special for the Sioux Falls community to celebrate the grand opening of this new location.

For every transaction during the grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 1), Caribou will donate $1 to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Caribou is having a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and they are inviting guests to enjoy $1 off any large or XL beverage purchase on that day.

The new Caribou Cabin store will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

This will be Sioux Falls 8th Caribou Coffee location. As they say...Life is Short. Stay Awake For It.