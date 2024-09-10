O’Gorman Tumbles, Tea First Team Out in South Dakota HSFB Poll

It's been a wildly entertaining start to the high school football season here in South Dakota, with several marquee matchups thus far.

The latest SD Media high school football poll is here after two weeks of the bigger classes playing this season, and Class AAA is relatively unchanged.

The big change in the biggest class is that Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-0) leaped up to #4, while O'Gorman fell down to #5 following an 0-2 start.

No top ranked teams from last week ceded that position in this week's rankings.

Here they are:

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (15) 2-0 94 1

2. Lincoln (5) 2-0 82 2

3. Brandon Valley 2-0 64 3

4. Jefferson 2-0 39 5

5. O’Gorman 0-2 18 4

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Watertown 1-1 62 4

3. Spearfish 2-0 55 3

4. Yankton 1-1 36 2

5. Brookings 2-0 25 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 22.

Class 11A

T-1. Canton (10) 2-0 89 1

T-1. SF Christian (10) 2-0 89 2

3. Lennox 2-0 49 4

4. Dakota Valley 1-1 44 3

5. Dell Rapids 1-1 18 RV

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9, Rapid City Christian 1, West Central 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (15) 2-0 94 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (3) 2-0 80 2

3. Sioux Valley (2) 2-0 63 3

4. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2-0 41 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-1 12 RV

Receiving votes: Wagner 7, Groton Area 2, Beresford 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (16) 3-0 96 1

2. Hamlin (4) 3-0 84 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 56 3

4. Hill City 3-0 29 4

5. Viborg-Hurley 2-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 6, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 4, Kimball/White Lake 2.

Class 9A

1. Howard (19) 3-0 99 1

2. Wall (1) 3-0 74 2

3. Warner 3-0 61 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 3-0 46 4

5. Harding County/Bison 2-1 14 5

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 5, Philip 1.

Class 9B

1. Avon (20) 3-0 100 1

2. Faulkton Area 2-0 76 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-0 57 4

4. Sully Buttes 2-0 31 5

5. Corsica-Stickney 2-1 22 3

Receiving votes: Canistota 11, Kadoka Area 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1.