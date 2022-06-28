This Tiny South Dakota Town Named ‘Safest’ in Entire State

The Mount Rushmore State (by and large) is a pretty safe state. However, some cities and towns have a much lower crime rate than others.

As it turns out, the safest town in all of South Dakota is just an hour away from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls. And you may never even heard of the town that takes the top spot.

Where's South Dakota's Safest Town?

According to the city-data website, Neighborhood Scout, the small town of Estelline is the safest spot in the entire state.

Located in Hamlin County (about 30 minutes south of Watertown), the city has around 768 residents and was founded back in 1879. How did it get its unique name? Well, it just happened to be the name of a local farmer's daughter.

Neighborhood Scout got the results by combining violent crime and property crime within the state's borders. Most of the towns that made the top 10 are fairly small, but scattered throughout the state.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Estelline/Castlewood Tyndall/Scotland Parkston Rosholt Wilmot Webster Faith Gary Philip Springfield/Avon

For the full breakdown, check out the link from Neighborhood Scout, here.

Story Source: Neighborhood Scout, Wikipedia

