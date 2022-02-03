Harbaugh Stays at Michigan; Vikings Target Rams’ O’Connell

The Vikings have targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job instead, though they can’t formally make that move until after the Rams play in the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Harbaugh will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season.

“With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press.

According to a person with knowledge of the decision, no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the team. The Vikings also informed the two other finalists, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, that they won’t be selected, the person said.

That leaves O’Connell, who was interviewed Monday by Vikings officials in Southern California before they met with Morris. Graham was in Minnesota on Tuesday for his in-person visit.