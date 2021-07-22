Harlem Globetrotters Dribble into Sioux Falls This Sunday

It's going to be another hot weekend in the Sioux Empire. Why not do something cool like checking out the Harlem Globetrotters.

This weekend the Globetrotters will be making their first Sioux Falls appearance in over three years, as the iconic red, white, and blue trick-shot artists hit the hardwood at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sunday (July 25).

As Dakota News Now reports, the Globetrotters haven't been in front of basketball fans for nearly 16 months, thanks to the pandemic. But that all changes this week, as they bring the "Spread Game Tour" to the Sioux Empire.

Get our free mobile app

The Globetrotters have a world-renowned reputation for being ambassadors of goodwill. Denny Sanford Premier Center Marketing Director, Ryan McCarthy, told Dakota News Now, “They come into the community, they leave a lasting impression and great memories that last a lifetime.”

The Globetrotters themselves are excited to be back on the road showing off their mad ball skills for fans once again.

For some Globetrotters, this will be their first visit to the Sioux Empire. Lucius “Too Tall” Winston, told Dakota News Now, he’s just excited to be back out on the hardwood and make his first visit to South Dakota.

According to Winston, " It’s going to be breathtaking, cloud nine, I’m so excited. To be able to put on my uniform for the first time (Tuesday) morning, just to take pictures, just standing in the mirror, is so amazing. To be off that long and to know that I’m seeing all my teammates, all the staff, and everybody around, and you see the buses and stuff like that, and just getting on the flight to come to Sioux Falls is going to be amazing.”

All the famous ball tricks and comic routines start at 3 on Sunday afternoon at the Denny.

Get Globetrotter ticket info here.

Source: Dakota News Now

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro