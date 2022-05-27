Have You Been To These 3 Hidden Minnesota Restaurants?
The state of Minnesota is full of all kinds of different restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these 3 are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them.
3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota
Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store
I had been to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store once before, but they did some pretty cool things since the last time I was there. They added a bunch of superheroes, Star Wars stuff, and a candy band.
According to their Facebook page, Jim's Apple Farm is actually how the now huge candy store got its start. It is located in Jordan, MN and you can't miss it. It is a huge yellow building.
Even though candy is mentioned in the name, they have a little bit of everything. They have fresh baked pies and cookies and fudge. We walked in and it smelled amazing!
They also have the largest selection of sodas! Then there is chocolate and taffy and gummies and chips and puzzles and games. So much stuff!
They even have a Zoltar machine like in the movie, Big. I had to check that out. He told me the only helping hand is at the end of my arm. Gee, thanks Zoltar.
There were even crickets and worms! Not gummy worms, but actual worms.
They also have candy from all over the world!
The store is seasonal, however. November is their last month of operation for the season.