Are There Banned Baby Names in Minnesota? You Betcha!

There sure are a lot of unique baby names these days. Every generation has a new round of distinctive names that get people's heads turning. But eventually, they become part of the norm and we get used to it.

There are, however, a few baby names that are forbidden in Minnesota. And once you see the list, you probably won't be surprised.

Jesus Christ: This one seems pretty obvious and doesn't need much of an explanation.

Santa Claus: Can you imagine having a child and naming it Santa Claus? They'd expect Christmas every. single. day. Thankfully, it's not an option.

Adolph Hitler: Yep, this guy. Do we even need to explain why his name is banned? He's basically the most evil person ever to exist.

@: That's right, you can't name your kid the @ symbol. Why you would want to is a story for another day.

Not only are these names banned in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, but they're also forbidden everywhere in the United States.

