Are There Banned Baby Names in Minnesota? You Betcha!
There sure are a lot of unique baby names these days. Every generation has a new round of distinctive names that get people's heads turning. But eventually, they become part of the norm and we get used to it.
There are, however, a few baby names that are forbidden in Minnesota. And once you see the list, you probably won't be surprised.
Jesus Christ: This one seems pretty obvious and doesn't need much of an explanation.
Santa Claus: Can you imagine having a child and naming it Santa Claus? They'd expect Christmas every. single. day. Thankfully, it's not an option.
Adolph Hitler: Yep, this guy. Do we even need to explain why his name is banned? He's basically the most evil person ever to exist.
@: That's right, you can't name your kid the @ symbol. Why you would want to is a story for another day.
Not only are these names banned in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, but they're also forbidden everywhere in the United States.
To see the list of each state's banned names, check out this article from The Bump.
You can also read the list of banned names in other countries from Today, here.
Story Source: Today
Story Source: The Bump
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:
- Minnesota Woman Gets Car Stuck Deep Driving In Fresh Concrete
- '605 Unity Jam’ Brings Cultures Together in Small South Dakota Town
- Sioux Falls Has 5 FREE Live Concert Venues This Summer
- Iowa Cookies Becoming Famous Because Of Their "Unique Shape"
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?