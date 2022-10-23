Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider.

I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.

Olivia and Noah were the Top Baby Names In 2022. Pretty safe with those choices.

Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota

Some kids are named after family members, movie characters, beloved historical figures, or mom and dad just like the sound of the name.

But you really need to be careful when considering the name that your kid will be stuck with for a very long time.

Recently folks on Reddit commented on “What's A Name You Would NEVER Give To A Child?” And some of the answers were jaw-dropping!

dizzylyric: You mean If I had to do it again? Definitely NOT Alexa! My poor daughter…

ElsonDaSushiChef: Me, I am friends with a guy named Avian. I hope he doesn’t catch the flu.

desert_red_head: School teacher here. I’ve never met a Jayden that wasn’t a super annoying brat.

Whathedyl: Knew a kid with the last name Anna whose first name was Ben. How do you name a kid that and not know he is going to be called "banana" for the rest of his life?

Schoh99: I went to school with a "Justin Case".

jackANDpepto: We had a girl in middle school named “Chasititty” pronounced “Cha-su-tee”. She had a rough go…

WeirdAttorney4795: My name. I was supposed to be a boy named Wesley. Ended up a girl. Mom dropped the W and put a T. Kids are assholes. I was called testies, testicles and my ultimate favorite testicules(a fun spin on Hercules).

Drakmanka: Honestly it took me a long time to figure out the Karen memes because every Karen I've ever actually known wasn't "A Karen". I don't know how it got started honestly. In my personal experience, "Karens" should be "Wendys" because every Wendy I've ever met (with one notable exception) is, well, a "Karen".