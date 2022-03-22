With the weather warming up and green just starting to pop through the otherwise brown landscape there's nothing I like better than taking a little South Dakota road trip. Five years ago, I did just that with a trip to Viborg, South Dakota.

The trip included a conversation with Larry Wallace who actually lives in Hooker, South Dakota. I asked what happened to the little town and if it had anything to do with the railroad.

Wallace said "Actually it's the highways passed Hooker by. The railway is gone, but authorities decided it was more important to easily travel to Viborg or Centerville. Wallace said that the early days of Hooker found livestock producers loading cattle out to Sioux City and Chicago."

According to Wikipedia, there isn't much more to go on than that. Hooker was founded in 1894, and named for John Hooker, a pioneer settler. The post office in Hooker closed in 1954.

I stopped by the Daneville Heritage Museum and Family Research Center where they have a ton of treasures from the area including the old post office boxes.

It's kind of fun getting off the beaten path and taking a look at what used to be towns and sometimes thriving communities.

Now, when someone asks 'have you ever been to Hooker, South Dakota," I can tell them "yes."

