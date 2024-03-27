When it comes to blizzards, the Upper Plains and Midwest are not strangers. When it comes to a Dairy Queen Blizzard, America's most popular ice cream treat, has a spring surprise.

This is no April Fools Joke! Dairy Queen has announced that beginning April 1 it will begin serving up three new Blizzard flavors. And that's not all. More good news as DQ will also welcome back three old fan favorites.

PEANUT BUTTER

New in 2024, Dairy Queen introduces the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard Treat. This may be your new number one that has chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping, and rainbow confetti crunch blended with soft serve ice cream.

PEACH

I could eat peaches year-round. The new Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard Treat is made with real peaches and cobbler pieces blended with soft serve.

OREO COOKIE

Yes, this is a new version of an old favorite, but on steroids. The Ultimate Cookie Blizzard Treat has Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Nutter Butter cookie pieces blended with soft serve.

WELCOME BACK

If you were down in the dumps when some of your go-to's disappeared, maybe this will put a smile back on your face. According to Dairy Queen, the ice cream treat giant will bring back the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat, and Cotton Candy Blizzard.

Where is your nearest Dairy Queen? HA! Mine is just down the street a few blocks.

